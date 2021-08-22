CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Deltona Prowler Caught At Bedroom Window With Pants Down

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Francisco Javier Orozco Gutierrez, 37, of Deltona, was arrested by members of the Deltona Crime Suppression Team after a short foot chase around the corner of the home on Dunlap Drive.
Francisco Javier Orozco Gutierrez, 37, of Deltona, was arrested by members of the Deltona Crime Suppression Team after a short foot chase around the corner of the home on Dunlap Drive. He was transported to the Volusia County Jail where he remained held Sunday morning on $33,000 bond.

DELTONA, FL – Deputies monitoring a Deltona neighborhood for a prowler who exposed himself to a woman last week caught the suspect Saturday night with his pants down outside a bedroom window. According to authorities, Francisco Javier Orozco Gutierrez, 37, of Deltona, was arrested by members of the Deltona Crime Suppression Team after a short foot chase around the corner of the home on Dunlap Drive.

Deputies had been working on the case since Monday’s report of a suspect knocking on the victim’s bedroom window, then exposing himself to her at her sliding glass door. The Sheriff’s Office posted a public safety alert about the incident and detectives canvassed the area, spoke to neighbors and researched sex offenders living in the area, but none matched the description given by the victim.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, another resident on nearby Lavilla Street reported someone knocking at the front door. At the scene, deputies found a shoe print that appeared to match a Nike sneaker. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded again to the victim’s home on Dunlap Drive after she reported someone knocking loudly on her rear sliding glass door for several minutes. She was too afraid to look out her windows. A deputy on his way to the scene encountered Orozco on Dunlap Drive, wearing all black athletic clothing and black Nike shoes. Orozco said he’d been working all day and was out for a walk to get some exercise. He became a person of interest in the case.

Deltona CST deputies conducted covert surveillance on the victim’s home Friday night and Saturday night, and around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, they spotted a man peeking inside the window. They watched him transition to another window, then crouch outside of it while looking inside. A deputy noted the suspect had his pants down around his knees, and that his hands were occupied in front of him. The suspect stood up and ran away when challenged, but was apprehended by another deputy seconds later.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Orozco was charged with stalking, cyber stalking, loitering or prowling, two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of voyeurism and possession of paraphernalia after deputies found a crack pipe in the immediate area where Orozco was taken into custody. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remained held Sunday morning on $33,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Oak Hill Woman Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty After…

Joe Mcdermott

Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital…

George McGregor

Two Woman Charged With Arson at Goshen Church of Worship in…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,333