Major Sponsor Drops Arnold Schwarzenegger After He Says, “Screw Your Freedom” Calling American’s Defiant on Mandates “Schmucks”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – A recent rant by former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has cost him a significant sponsorship contract after he told Americans in an online interview, “screw your freedoms” while speaking of those seeking to avoid mandates. Schwarzenegger further went on to insult them by saying simply they are “schmucks” to persist on personal freedom when they contradict health experts recommendations.

The now controversial comments came Tuesday, August 10, 2021, during a virtual conversation between retired Army lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman and Schwarzenegger which was moderated by CNN’s Bianna Golodryga.

I think people should know, there is a virus here. It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, well, my freedom is being disturbed here, No, screw your freedom! Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities, you cannot just say, ‘I have the right to X, Y, Z,’ when you affect other people.”

Shortly after the remarks went viral, South Florida-based sports nutrition company REDCON1 announced it ‘has discontinued all support’ for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fitness events. REDCON1 had sponsored the Arnold Classic fitness expo for at least a decade according to its founder Aaron Singerman



“So when somebody says ‘Screw your freedom,’ I can’t, and REDCON1 can’t, in good conscience, continue to spend, you know, hundreds of thousands of dollars sponsoring that person or a show with a name you know honoring that person, so there’s no way that I can continue that , and REDCON1 can’t continue in good conscience supporting Arnold Classic for the future, and I really wish that wasn’t the case and this is certainly not a partisan issue. I’m not saying right – left – whatever, America is great because there’s freedoms, Arnold is free to say the things he wants to say right, he may say things I totally disagree with, somebody else may say things that I find disgusting, but that’s what makes America great, you have the ability to say it, I have the ability to disagree, and I’m voting with the REDCON1 dollars that I don’t want to be any part of that.”

To watch the entire CNN interview, Schwarzenegger uploaded it to his YouTube.com page.