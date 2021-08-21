CrimeLocalSociety

Two Suspects Arrested In Fatal Bar Fight At Foster’s Too Lounge In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Bar Fight At Foster Too Lounge
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrested two suspects Carlos R Diaz, 38, of West Palm Beach, and Christopher Lamont Williams, 43, of Pahokee, for the death of the bar patron on July 31, 2021.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Shortly before 5:00 am on July 31, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a bar fight, between two adult males, at Foster’s Too Lounge, located in the 5700 block of Okeechobee Blvd, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies discovered an adult male with head injuries. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The male suspect fled before deputies arrived. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators arrived on scene to investigate further. Further investigation led to two suspects identified and wanted for the death of the bar patron on July 31, 2021. Carlos R Diaz, 38, of West Palm Beach, was arrested on August 12, 2021 on negligent manslaughter and Christopher Lamont Williams, 43, of Pahokee, was arrested August 20, 2021 on aggravated battery and negligent manslaughter. Both men currently remain in the Palm Beach County Jail.  

