Woman Arrested After Human Trafficking Investigation Leads to Oriental Massage Parlor In Deerfield Beach; On Probation For Harboring Aliens

According to authorities, Shujuan Kolson, 56, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested after an inspection and investigation of Yu Wen Inc. (dba Oriental Massage) located at 186 N. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach Crime Suppression Team (CST), in coordination with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Strategic Investigations Division (SID) and representatives with the United States Probation Office (USPO), arrested Shujuan Kolson, 56, of Deerfield Beach, following the conclusion of Operation Breaking Chains.

Operation Breaking Chains was a statewide effort spearheaded by the Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force in June, which focused on reducing human trafficking throughout the state and prosecuting those responsible for trafficking individuals.

According to investigators, on Wednesday, June 16, Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Deerfield Beach CST made contact with Kolson while conducting an inspection at Yu Wen Inc. (dba Oriental Massage) located at 186 N. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach. During the inspection, deputies determined Kolson was unlawfully practicing healthcare without a license at the business.

A follow-up investigation conducted by Broward Sheriff’s Office’s SID Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, the Florida Department of Health, Homeland Security Investigations and United States Probation Office concluded that Kolson was in violation of active federal probation for charges related to bringing in and harboring aliens.



Through close coordination with the United States Probation Office, Broward Sheriff’s Office’s ICAC unit prepared and obtained a probable cause affidavit, and Kolson was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 17 for unlawfully practicing healthcare without a license. A United States Marshals hold was then placed on Kolson on Wednesday, August 18 for violation of her federal probation.

Investigators say prosecution efforts will be coordinated with the Broward State Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office. If you suspect human trafficking in your community, the Broward Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733 or call the Broward Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 954-764-4357 (HELP).

To learn more about what human trafficking is, please visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline page at https://humantraffickinghotline.org.