Ocala Murder Suspect Quickly Apprehended After S.W.A.T. Team Moves In on Motel Hideout

OCALA, FL – On Wednesday, August 18, around 3 a.m., Ocala Police responded to a homicide located near the 3500 block of W Silver Springs Blvd. The victim, Sherman Samuels, 32, was shot in the back of the head.

Detectives began investigating the homicide and gathered sufficient information from eyewitnesses and surveillance video that led to the arrest of Tyre Patrick Meggie, 27. The following day, Thursday, August 19, Ocala Police learned that Meggie was hiding out in the Sleep Inn & Suites near CR-484. The S.W.A.T. team was called out to the location, secured the area, and successfully apprehended Meggie.

Meggie was transported to a local hospital to be treated with a gunshot wound he received days prior. Detective Coughlin arrested Meggie for homicide, murder without premeditation murder 2nd degree with firearm.

This homicide is still an active investigation. Ocala Police are asking anyone who has any information to please call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.