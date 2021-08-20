CrimeLocalSociety

Ocala Murder Suspect Quickly Apprehended After S.W.A.T. Team Moves In on Motel Hideout

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Tyre Patrick Meggie, 27 was arrested for homicide, murder without premeditation murder 2nd degree with firearm.
Tyre Patrick Meggie, 27 was arrested for homicide, murder without premeditation murder 2nd degree with firearm. Photos: Ocala Police Department

OCALA, FL – On Wednesday, August 18, around 3 a.m., Ocala Police responded to a homicide located near the 3500 block of W Silver Springs Blvd. The victim, Sherman Samuels, 32, was shot in the back of the head.

Detectives began investigating the homicide and gathered sufficient information from eyewitnesses and surveillance video that led to the arrest of Tyre Patrick Meggie, 27. The following day, Thursday, August 19, Ocala Police learned that Meggie was hiding out in the Sleep Inn & Suites near CR-484. The S.W.A.T. team was called out to the location, secured the area, and successfully apprehended Meggie.

The S.W.A.T. team was called out to the location, secured the area, and successfully apprehended Meggie. Photos: Ocala Police Department

Meggie was transported to a local hospital to be treated with a gunshot wound he received days prior. Detective Coughlin arrested Meggie for homicide, murder without premeditation murder 2nd degree with firearm.

Photos: Ocala Police Department
Early Wednesday, August 18, around 3:30 a.m., Ocala Police responded to a call regarding a 32-year-old male victim shot in a vehicle located near the 3500 block of W Silver Springs Blvd.  Photos: Ocala Police Department

Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

This homicide is still an active investigation. Ocala Police are asking anyone who has any information to please call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Two Woman Charged With Arson at Goshen Church of Worship in…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Committing Identity Theft &…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: South Florida Political Consultant Charged with…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,332