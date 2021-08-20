CrimeLocalSociety

Oak Hill Woman Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty After Throwing Ex-Boyfriend’s Cat Into River

By Joe Mcdermott
Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – An Oak Hill woman has been arrested on a charge of animal cruelty after she was accused of throwing a cat in a crate into the Intracoastal Waterway following a domestic dispute. The cat, Stanley, was rescued and is in good shape.

According to authorities, Christa Anne Thistle, 53, was also charged with simple assault after she demanded to be taken to jail so she could make a phone call, bond out and kill her ex-boyfriend.

Deputies were called to the Riverwood Park Campground at 298 H H Burch Road, Oak Hill, shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. They learned that Thistle and her long-term boyfriend had recently broken up, and they got into an argument over him not moving out fast enough. She began moving his belongings out of the RV, knocked over some food that was being cooked, then picked up Stanley’s cat crate and threw him into the river.

The boyfriend jumped into the water to rescue Stanley but estimated the cat was submerged for about 20 seconds. Stanley was still wet and shivering when deputies arrived, and the boyfriend was wet from the waist down, consistent with jumping in the river to save him.


Thistle denied the allegations. She was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where she remained in custody Friday morning with no bond pending first appearance. she was charged with felony cruelty to animals and assault.

Volusia County Animal Services took custody of Stanley for follow-up evaluation and care.

