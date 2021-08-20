CrimeSocietyU.S. News

California “QAnon Believer” Kills Children with Spear Gun To “Save The World” From Monsters; Believed they Had “Serpent DNA”

By Christopher Boyle
Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, allegedly took his kids to a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California – just over the Mexican border – where he stabbed his two children – aged 1 and 3 – to death with a spear gun.
CREDIT: MATTHEW TAYLOR COLEMAN/INSTAGRAM

SANTA BARBARA, CA – A suspected QAnon conspiracy-believing owner of a Southern California surfing school stands accused of stabbing his two children – aged 1 and 3 – to death with a spear gun because he allegedly believed that they had “serpent DNA” and would have grown up “into monsters,” as per a criminal complaint filed this week in Los Angeles federal court.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, allegedly took his kids to a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California – just over the Mexican border – without telling his wife; he was later detained while attempting to get back over the border and into the United States the day after bodies of his children were discovered at the ranch.

Authorities say Coleman later confessed to killing them, telling detectives that interviewed him that he had been “enlightened” by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories, and had received visions that showed him his children had possessed “serpent DNA” that had been passed down to them from their mother, and by killing them, he was “saving the world from monsters.”


According to Baja California’s attorney general, the 3-year-old boy was stabbed 12 times, and the 1-year-old girl was stabbed 17 times. When asked if he knew that killing his children was wrong, investigators reportedly said that Coleman “stated that he knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world.”

Coleman runs that Lovewater Surf School in Santa Barbara with his wife, Abby; he is reportedly expected to face charges of aggravated murder in Mexico.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory alleging that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles operate a global child sex trafficking ring and conspired against former President Donald Trump during his term in office.

