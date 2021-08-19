Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital Announces Florida Forum Series Co-Chairs; To Benefit Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville

From left, Jan Kirby and Frances Hutto, co-chairs of the 2021 Florida Forum Speaker Series

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital proudly announces Jan Kirby and Frances Hutto as co-chairs of the 2021-22 Florida Forum Speaker Series.

The Florida Forum welcomes four-time Super Bowl champion and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on Oct. 26, 2021, Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, Jr., a retired Marine officer, astronaut and former NASA Administrator, on Nov. 17, 2021, and award-winning singer/songwriter/actor Tim McGraw on Feb. 16, 2022. The programs begin at 7 p.m. at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

Presented by The Women’s Board, the Florida Forum raises awareness and funds for Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, supporting its mission to provide the highest quality of advanced pediatric healthcare regardless of ability to pay.

Serving as co-chairs for The Women’s Board events is not new to Kirby or Hutto as they also co-chaired The 2017 Art & Antique Show, London Calling. Both women are long-time members of The Women’s Board and have chaired or served on numerous committees for the organization’s two annual fundraisers, the Florida Forum and The Winter Design Show, formerly The Art & Antiques Show. Kirby and Hutto have served on The Women’s Board Executive Board since 2017.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



The Florida Forum is made possible by long-time partners and generous sponsors Wells Fargo, Florida Blue and Landstar. This year’s moderators are Jeff Lageman, Capt. Mark T. Gould, MD, USN (ret), and Jennifer Candelino.

Since 1992, the Florida Forum has been honored to host renowned speakers from around the world offering profound insights and discussions on a broad range of issues. In addition to enriching Jacksonville’s intellectual and cultural life, the Florida Forum has contributed more than $9.2 million to Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville.

For tickets or additional information, visit www.thefloridaforum.com, call 904.202.2886, or email womensboard@bmcjax.com.

The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Established in 1973 by Ellen Cavert, the ongoing mission of the all-volunteer Women’s Board is to raise community awareness and fund state-of-the-art infrastructure, programming and services for Wolfson Children’s Hospital—the only dedicated children’s inpatient health care facility in the region. Since its inception, The Women’s Board has raised more than $34 million in support of Wolfson Children’s Hospital to ensure the advancement of first-rate medical care for all children. Two annual fundraisers, the Winter Design Show and Florida Forum speaker series, enable the Board to donate more than $1 million a year to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Florida Forum

The Winter Design Show, formerly the Art & Antiques Show, and the Florida Forum, produced by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will contribute vital funds for a five-year, $4 million pledge to endow programs, services and equipment for a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Center at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The unit will feature state-of-the-art family suites designed for comfort and privacy while maintaining visibility and easy access for NICU staff; modified lighting and soundproofing to reduce stress on newborns; and critically important medical equipment designed to provide the highest standard of care.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is a non-for-profit pediatric facility that never turns any child away, regardless of ability to pay. As the only children’s hospital between Orlando and Atlanta, Wolfson Children’s serves an ever-increasing region, well into central Florida, north to Savannah, and west to Tallahassee and into Alabama. Truly family centered, it is one of the best children’s hospitals in the country. A new, seven story Wolfson Children’s Critical Care Tower is under construction at Baptist Medical Center in downtown Jacksonville. Expected to open in early 2022, it includes a state-of-the-art 92-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Center, replacing the current 57-bed neonatal facility at Wolfson Children’s. The Critical Care Tower will also have a 35-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.