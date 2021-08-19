CrimeLocalSociety

Two Woman Charged With Arson at Goshen Church of Worship in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Danielle Guzman, 32 and Julie Hammond, 32 were located and arrested for arson. Both are currently being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
Danielle Guzman, 32 and Julie Hammond, 32 were located and arrested for arson. Both are currently being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel responded to a fire at the Goshen Church of Worship in Lake Worth on Monday, August 16, 2021. After an investigation, fire Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Video surveillance at the scene identified suspects Julie Hammond, 32 and Danielle Guzman, 32. Both females were located and arrested for arson. Both are currently being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

OnStar Leads to Arrest After Off-Duty Highway Patrol Officer…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Spring Hill Search Warrant Nets Slew Of Drugs, Guns And…

Jessica Mcfadyen

FEDS: Bond Denied for South Florida Serial Robber; Faces Up…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,330