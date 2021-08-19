Two Woman Charged With Arson at Goshen Church of Worship in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel responded to a fire at the Goshen Church of Worship in Lake Worth on Monday, August 16, 2021. After an investigation, fire Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Video surveillance at the scene identified suspects Julie Hammond, 32 and Danielle Guzman, 32. Both females were located and arrested for arson. Both are currently being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.