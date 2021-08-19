Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Announces Vaccinated Americans Need Booster Shots in September

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at Montifiore’s addiction treatment center in The Bronx. US surgeon general Vivek Murthy. New York City – June 30 2016. File photo: A Katz, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON,, D.C.- The Biden Administration issued an announcement on Wednesday that U.S. citizens who are already inoculated against COVID-19 will nonetheless need to get a booster shot this September to beef up the protections that the vaccines provide, especially in light of the recent, more resilient Delta variant of the virus.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, during a White House pandemic response team briefing, alluded to the current vaccines potentially losing their potency over time, thus the need for a booster shot.

BREAKING: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy announces U.S. will start offering COVID booster shots the week of September 20 to fully vaccinated Americans 18 & older. He says recent data show that "protection against mild and moderate disease" decreases over time after full vaccination pic.twitter.com/B3gYSdbZs6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2021

“The booster will extend and enhance the protection the vaccines are giving us,” he said. “The time to lay out a plan for COVID-19 boosters is now. Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time.”



According to Murthy, the free booster shots will be made available as of September 20 for people who have had eight months pass since they had become fully inoculated against COVID-19; since older and more vulnerable people were first eligible for the vaccine, they will also be the first ones eligible for the booster.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says health officials anticipate Covid-19 boosters will be needed for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients but they are waiting for more data https://t.co/SlZMfDllAu pic.twitter.com/TIqLg0m2fB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 18, 2021

However, Murthy noted that the booster shots have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration – their status is still “pending,” he said – and will only be made available for people who had received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines; a booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made available in the near future.