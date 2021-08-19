Op-Ed: Are Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” Finally Being Implemented in America Today?

Saul Alinsky, the father of Community Organizing with a strong aversion to welfare programs, is pictured on a street on Chicago’s south side, on Feb. 16, 1966. Photo credit: AP.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Saul Alinsky, dubbed the father of “Community Organizing”, died 49 years ago, but his legacy of the transforming America is alive and well and is being attempted to be implemented by a very militant, vocal group of elected politicians, members of the media, and vocal advocates in academia and Hollywood.

Let’s look at what Saul Alinsky proposed when he was alive and see if his advice in his book of “Rules for Radicals” are happening in America today, under the guise of the misused term of “social justice”. Here is a summary of the main points of Alinsky’s rules.

Healthcare – control health care and you control the people. Poverty – increase the poverty level as high as possible; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live. Debt – increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to raise taxes, and this will produce more poverty. The recent trillion dollar proposals in Congress, laden with “pork” and pushed by Biden are perfect examples of this rule. Gun Control – remove the ability of people to defend themselves from the government and criminals. That way you are able to create a police state. Welfare – take control of every aspect of people’s lives. Ex: food, housing, and income. Education – take control of what people read and listen to – take control of what children learn in school. Ex: Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project. Religion – remove the belief in God from government and schools. Class Warfare – divide the people into wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (tax) from the wealthy with the support of the poor.

Can you all relate to these rules as to what is happening in the United States today? This transformation scenario of Saul Alinsky is right out of the Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin playbooks. That Soviet “butcher” Josef Stalin, successor to Lenin, described converts to Marxism/Socialism as “Useful Idiots”. Who are useful idiots today in our country? Would they be many in the left-leaning Democrat Party?



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Two of our most prominent Democrat politicians have embraced the writings of Saul Alinsky, they are Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton wrote a college thesis at Wellsley College about the policies put forth by Alinsky, and Obama taught classes on Alinsky as a Community Organizer and at the University of Chicago, in a course called “Power Analysis”.

Obama’s favorite rule from Alinsky’s book was rule # 13 which states “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it”. During Obama’s political career he had attacked “fat cat bankers”, “greedy health insurers”, and millionaires and billionaires (an irony is that today, Obama fits into the class of a multi-millionaire).

In our country today we have some real Marxist/Socialists in the persons of Senator Bernie Sanders, Representatives Alexandria Oasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Cori Bush, and a few other less vocal adherents to the Marxist/Socialist philosophy. They are all members of the Democrat Party.

In addition, we just so happen to have some very prominent Democrat politicians who would fit into the category of Stalin’s “Useful Idiots”, they are Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer.

This coming off-year election in 2022, will be one of the most important consequential elections in our recent history, as it will be a chance to put a roadblock into the implementation of the Marxist/Socialist agenda of the Democrat Party, and the final implementation of Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”.