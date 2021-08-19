CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Mother Describes Military Vet Son Accused of NYC Hatchet Attack: “Pure Madness” from PTSD Suffered While In Combat

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, showed Aaron Garcia, 37, walk into a Chase Bank on Broadway near Beaver Street in the Financial District, remove a hatchet from a backpack, and use it to attack a random 51 year-old ATM customer, cops say.
The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, showed Aaron Garcia, 37, walk into a Chase Bank on Broadway near Beaver Street in the Financial District, remove a hatchet from a backpack, and use it to attack a random 51 year-old ATM customer, cops say.

NEW YORK, NY – The mother of a military veteran who stands accused of a horrific, unprovoked hatchet attack in lower Manhattan on Sunday said that her son had succumbed to “pure madness” as a result of PTSD suffered while in combat.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, showed Aaron Garcia, 37, walk into a Chase Bank on Broadway near Beaver Street in the Financial District, remove a hatchet from a backpack, and use it to attack a random 51 year-old ATM customer, cops say. The victim suffered multiple wounds while attempting to defend himself and is currently in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Garcia was later caught and arrested by police Tuesday evening while he was allegedly smashing car windows near 19th Street and Seventh Avenue, according to officials.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Garcia’s mother, Sarah, 64, said that her son was a six-year veteran of the U.S. Army, and his last tour of duty was in Iraq; upon returning, he “started showing signs of decline.”

“At first, I thought he was just being obnoxious. He’d put the blame on me for not realizing that he didn’t go into the Boy Scouts, he went into the Army, seeing dead bodies,” she said, noting that mental-health treatment her son received at a Veterans Administration hospital was ineffective. “I would bring it up, saying, ‘What is it the doctor told you?’ He’d say, ‘They think they’re evaluating me, but I’m evaluating them.’ You know, pure madness.”

Garcia has been charged with attempted murder and assault; Sarah noted that her son’s attack on the victim was “tragic” and that she couldn’t make any excuses for him, saying “I’m truly saddened and troubled, of course.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

OnStar Leads to Arrest After Off-Duty Highway Patrol Officer…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Spring Hill Search Warrant Nets Slew Of Drugs, Guns And…

Jessica Mcfadyen

FEDS: Bond Denied for South Florida Serial Robber; Faces Up…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,417