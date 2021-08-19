COPS: Suspect Wanted For Committing Identity Theft & Organized Fraud In Palm Beach County, Georgia And The Carolina’s

The suspect appears to be a black or Hispanic male with several tattoos. One of which as seen below with the word “HOPE” crossed out. The incident occurred on May 13, 2021.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to assist them in identifying the following suspect they say is wanted for Identity Theft and Organized Fraud. According to detectives, the suspect captured in surveillance photos used a victim’s identity to make several withdrawals from the victim’s bank account. Detectives learned the same suspect is responsible for committing Identity Theft and Organized Fraud in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.