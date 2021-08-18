Woman Killed In Oakland Park Crash; Investigation Ongoing

Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported five individuals in the vehicles to a nearby hospital. A female passenger in the Kia Forte was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the driver of the Kia Forte suffered life-threatening injuries.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A traffic crash in Oakland Park on Tuesday night killed a woman and left a man with life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-car crash in the 900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Detectives with Broward’s Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Homicide Unit and Oakland Park Fire Rescue also responded.

According to detectives, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, Eleisha Joseph, was heading westbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard, and the driver of a 2021 Kia Forte was heading eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard as both vehicles approached Powerline Road on a solid green light. The driver of the Kia Forte attempted to make a U-turn at Powerline Road to travel west on West Oakland Park Boulevard. At that time, the Chevrolet Cavalier entered the intersection and struck the rear passenger side of the Kia Forte in a T-bone style collision.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported five individuals in the vehicles to a nearby hospital. A female passenger in the Kia Forte was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the driver of the Kia Forte suffered life-threatening injuries. The traffic homicide investigation into the crash is ongoing.