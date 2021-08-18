Wells Fargo Donates $15,000 To Habitat Broward To Help Broward County Families Access Affordable Housing

Wells Fargo’s $15,000 grant to Habitat Broward will help provide the Moreaus, a hard-working family of seven, with a home of their own in A Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Habitat for Humanity of Broward is one of more than 220 Habitat for Humanity organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help families unable to obtain conventional financing to become first-time homeowners.

Wells Fargo’s $15,000 grant to Habitat Broward will help provide the Moreaus, a hard-working family of seven, with a home of their own in A Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Wells Fargo South Florida Social Impact and Sustainability Leader Leo Toca. “We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity of Broward in providing homeownership opportunities in South Florida.”

“Wells Fargo understands the economic empowerment that comes with homeownership and is acting on this belief across the nation,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO and Executive Director. “Families like the Moreaus would not achieve the dream of homeownership without great corporate citizens like Wells Fargo and we can’t thank them enough.”



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support and volunteerism to create sustainable affordable housing. More than 340 homes will be constructed or repaired with Habitat in over 40 states through the initiative this year. Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.