Trump On Afghan Withdrawal Debacle; “a terrible time for our country; humiliating for United States, thousands of Americans stranded”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday, where he blasted President Joe Biden for the current crisis taking place in Afghanistan in wake of the pullout of American troops after a continuous presence in the country for 20 years.

Trump told host Sean Hannity that Biden’s handling of the Afghan withdrawal has “humiliating” the United States, comparing the incident to previous international debacles such as the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979.

“It is a terrible time for our country. I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated,” Trump said. “I don’t know what you call it – a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there has never been anything like what’s happened here: You can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages.”



Trump also referenced the fact that currently thousands of Americans are currently stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban set up multiple checkpoints around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the country’s capital.

You have to be from Afghanistan or Iran to understand the fear of Islamic regimes that you prefer trying your luck hanging onto the wheels of a military plane than living under sharia laws. Our fear is rational. pic.twitter.com/mO793hsIgP — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 16, 2021

“You are dealing with thousands and thousands of Americans and others that are stranded and very dangerously…in Afghanistan. So it’s something that you can’t even believe” he said.

The former president also noted the horrifying imagery coming out of the beleaguered country recently, equating footage of terrified Afghanis clinging to a departing U.S. Air Force cargo plane in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban to the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy Saigon in 1975.

Watch: A video shows the moment Afghan citizens dropped from an aircraft near #Kabul airport after clinging on to a US Air Force plane in an attempt to flee the country amid the #Taliban takeover. #Afghanistan https://t.co/2vc7iuFmgj pic.twitter.com/MdrNlasobn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 16, 2021

“I looked at that big monster cargo plane yesterday with people grabbing the side and trying to get flown out of Afghanistan because of their incredible fear…and they’re blowing off of the plane from 2,000 feet up in the air, nobody has ever seen anything like that,” he said. “That blows the helicopters in Vietnam away. That is not even a contest. It has been the most humiliating period of time that I’ve ever seen.”

Trump noted that, during his presidency, he had promised Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar that the United States would use extraordinary force if any U.S. citizens were hurt or if agreed-upon areas where taken over after American forces pulled out of the country; however, Trump said, Biden has not yet acted on that promise.