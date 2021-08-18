CrimeLocalSociety

Spring Hill Search Warrant Nets Slew Of Drugs, Guns And Cash; Suspect Facing Drug Trafficking, Possession Charges: Held on $519,000 Bond

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Joshua Sheffield
Joshua Sheffield, 25, was arrested on a slew of drug trafficking and possession charges. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being detained on a $202,000 bond. According to authorities, the bond was later increased to $519,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – During the early morning hours of August 18, 2021, the Hernando County Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 3405 Everett Avenue in Spring Hill after an investigation spanning several months confirmed narcotics activity had been occurring at the address. During execution of the search warrant, numerous narcotics, weapons, and U.S. currency were located including 61.4 grams of Methamphetamine, 2.2 grams of LSD,
53.1 grams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 652.7 grams of Xanax pills, 6.7 grams of Alprazolam pills, 6 various firearms and $1,311 in cash.

Joshua Sheffield, 25, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine (over 28 grams), Trafficking in LSD (over 1 gram), Trafficking in Oxycodone Hydrochloride (over 28 grams), Possession of Controlled Substance (XANAX), Possession of Controlled Substance (Alprazolam), Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance with a Minor Present and Possession of Paraphernalia.

In connection with this investigation, Sheffield will also be charged with multiple counts of Possession/sale of a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Daycare/School (Oxycodone Hydrochloride), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) with Intent to Sell, Possession/sale of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a Daycare/School (Alprazolam), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) with Intent to Sell, Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance with a Minor Present, Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Support Independent Journalism:
