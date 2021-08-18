HealthLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Declares State Of Emergency Citing Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Delays At Emergency Rooms, Dwindling Medical Supplies

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County has declared a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL —Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, delays at emergency rooms, full intensive care units (ICU) and dwindling medical supplies, Palm Beach County commissioners voted to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of the order.

According to NBC 5 WPTV who spoke with Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, some ambulances have been forced to wait outside hospitals for hours with sick patients because emergency rooms are full.

We do not have the resources available right now in our community to address the needs in certain parts of our community,” McKinlay said during a county commission meeting.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. The original document was released to media via https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/Declaration-of-State-of-Emergency.pdf

Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

The move will require local medical centers to disclose the impact the disease is having on their operations.

No discussions took place on implementing any types of restrictions on residents or businesses in Palm Beach County as they were banned by Governor Ron DeSantis when he issued his Executive Order in May.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Looking for Two Suspects Who Stole $1,200 In…

Joe Mcdermott

Florida Board of Education Rules Two School Districts Broke…

Christopher Boyle

Wells Fargo Donates $15,000 To Habitat Broward To Help…

George McGregor
1 of 1,360