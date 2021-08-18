Palm Beach County Declares State Of Emergency Citing Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Delays At Emergency Rooms, Dwindling Medical Supplies

Palm Beach County has declared a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL —Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, delays at emergency rooms, full intensive care units (ICU) and dwindling medical supplies, Palm Beach County commissioners voted to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of the order.

According to NBC 5 WPTV who spoke with Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, some ambulances have been forced to wait outside hospitals for hours with sick patients because emergency rooms are full.

We do not have the resources available right now in our community to address the needs in certain parts of our community,” McKinlay said during a county commission meeting.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. The original document was released to media via https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/Declaration-of-State-of-Emergency.pdf



The move will require local medical centers to disclose the impact the disease is having on their operations.

No discussions took place on implementing any types of restrictions on residents or businesses in Palm Beach County as they were banned by Governor Ron DeSantis when he issued his Executive Order in May.