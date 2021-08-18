OnStar Leads to Arrest After Off-Duty Highway Patrol Officer Gets Carjacked At Gunpoint By Convicted Felon In Ocala; Female Driver Still At Large

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, around 12:40 a.m., Ocala Police Department responded to an armed carjacking that occurred at the intersection of SR 200 and SW 38th St. The victim, who happened to be an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol officer, was stopped at a red light when the carjacker, driving a silver Volkswagen sedan, rear-ended him at a low speed. When the victim got out of his car to assess the damage, the carjacker, Morris Eliott Moore, a convicted felon, pointed a gun at him. Moore stole his watch, cell phone, wallet, and his 2021 Chevrolet Camaro. Inside the silver Volkswagen sedan was a female who got into the driver’s seat and followed closely behind the stolen car.

Luckily, the victim had an OnStar account set up in his car and was able to see that the carjacker was headed southbound on Florida’s Turnpike. Several law enforcement agencies were notified, including the air unit with Marion County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO Air One quickly located the stolen car. Lake County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but a vehicle pursuit ensued and continued into Orange County. OnStar was able to disable the car at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Deer Isle Drive.

The criminal fled on foot and jumped into a nearby pond. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and a Winter Garden Police K-9 Officer were able to track and locate Moore in the water underneath a dock, where he was apprehended.

Morris is on active probation for armed burglary and has an extensive criminal history to include, but is not limited to felony convictions including aggravated fleeing and eluding with involuntary vehicular manslaughter which he was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years state prison. Additionally, he was convicted of robbery with a firearm, and armed trespassing.



Detective Gago arrested Morris for armed carjacking, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The firearm used in the carjacking was recovered. The female driver is still at large. If anyone has any information on this case, please call Detective Gago at 352-369-7000 or you can submit an anonymous tip using Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.