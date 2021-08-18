Ocala Police Department Investigating Homicide of 32-Year-Old Man

Detectives are actively investigating this homicide and more information will be released as soon as it’s available.

MARION COUNTY, FL – Early this morning, around 3:30 a.m., Ocala Police Department responded to a call regarding a 32-year-old male victim shot in a vehicle located near the 3500 block of W Silver Springs Blvd. Detectives are actively investigating this homicide and more information will be released as soon as it’s available.

The Ocala Police Department is asking anyone who has any information in regard to this homicide to please call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or https://ocalacrimestoppers.com