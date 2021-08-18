CrimeLocalSociety

Ocala Police Department Investigating Homicide of 32-Year-Old Man

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MARION COUNTY, FL – Early this morning, around 3:30 a.m., Ocala Police Department responded to a call regarding a 32-year-old male victim shot in a vehicle located near the 3500 block of W Silver Springs Blvd. Detectives are actively investigating this homicide and more information will be released as soon as it’s available.

The Ocala Police Department is asking anyone who has any information in regard to this homicide to please call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or https://ocalacrimestoppers.com

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
