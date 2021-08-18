FEDS: Bond Denied for South Florida Serial Robber; Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison If Convicted

A federal magistrate judge denied bond for 39-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident Denorio Humes. Humes will remain behind bars as he awaits trial on charges of using force and fear to rob tobacco products from truck drivers during deliveries.

According to allegations in the indictment and earlier-filed criminal complaint affidavit, Humes was part of a crew operating from April 2020 to March 2021 that robbed cigarettes and other tobacco products from trucks whose drivers had stopped at gas stations and other stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Collier counties to deliver the products. The robbery crew is alleged to have assaulted some of the truck drivers and threatened others.

The indictment charges Humes with one count of conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery and one count of committing a Hobbs Act robbery. Humes faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge for FBI Miami, made the announcement.



FBI Miami investigated the case with assistance from the Miami-Dade County Police Department, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, and City of Doral Police Department. The Broward County State Attorney’s Office also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Yara Dodin and Ignacio J. Vázquez, Jr., are prosecuting the case.

This case stems from Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to partner with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case also is part of the Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police Operation Summer Heat Initiative. Anyone with information related to possible violent crimes in Miami-Dade County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

A criminal indictment is a charging instrument containing allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.