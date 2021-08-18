Detectives Looking for Two Suspects Who Stole $1,200 In Perfumes and Colognes from Ulta Beauty on Glades Road In Boca Raton

According to authorities, the suspects entered the store and helped themselves to miscellaneous perfumes and colognes and fled the store. The store suffered a loss of over $1,200.

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to assist them in identifying the following suspects they say is wanted for a retail theft to Ulta Beauty in unincorporated Boca Raton. According to authorities, the suspects entered the store and helped themselves to miscellaneous perfumes and colognes and fled the store. The store suffered a loss of over $1,200. This incident occurred on July 23, 2021 at 7:03 pm. Ulta Beauty is located in the 9800 block of Glades Road, Boca Raton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.