Detectives Looking for newer model Ford Mustang convertible Involved In West Palm Beach Fatal Shooting, Hit And Run Investigation

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to assist them in identifying the following suspect vehicle involved in a fatal shooting and hit and run investigation in West Palm Beach. According to detectives, during the course of the investigation a vehicle appearing to be a newer model Ford Mustang convertible was identified as a vehicle of interest. The vehicle may have front end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.


Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
