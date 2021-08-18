Detectives Looking for newer model Ford Mustang convertible Involved In West Palm Beach Fatal Shooting, Hit And Run Investigation

According to detectives, during the course of the investigation a vehicle appearing to be a newer model Ford Mustang convertible was identified as a vehicle of interest. The vehicle may have front end damage.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to assist them in identifying the following suspect vehicle involved in a fatal shooting and hit and run investigation in West Palm Beach. According to detectives, during the course of the investigation a vehicle appearing to be a newer model Ford Mustang convertible was identified as a vehicle of interest. The vehicle may have front end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.



Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.