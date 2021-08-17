BusinessFinancePolitics

“Squad” Member Rep. Ayanna Presley Demands Others “Cancel Rent,” But Reportedly Makes Thousands In Rent Herself

By Christopher Boyle
It’s recently been revealed that Rep. Ayanna Presley (D-MA), a member of the made thousands of dollars in rent payments herself – with no apparent lapses during the pandemic – while she was calling for rent cancellation for others, according to reports.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Ayanna Presley (D-MA), a member of the so-called far-left “Squad” of progressives which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), has been an extremely outspoken supporter of the “cancel rent” movement since late 2020, which in-part pushes the notion that back rent owed by tenants to their landlords due to financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic should be forgiven.

However, it’s been revealed that Presley also made thousands of dollars in rent payments herself – with no apparent lapses during the pandemic – while she was calling for rent cancellation for others, according to reports.

“Pressley’s 2020 financial disclosure, filed on Friday, disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from a Boston property in her husband’s name. The property was converted into a multi-family apartment after it was purchased, according to Pressley’s disclosure,” Fox News reported. “Pressley’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on whether she and her husband canceled rent for their tenants at any point in 2020. She disclosed the same range of rental income – between $5,000 and $15,000 – in 2020 as she did in 2019, before the pandemic began.”

Meanwhile, Pressley has often called rent to be cancelled for others, as well as being a proponent of numerous other programs to prop up those who are in dire financial circumstances due to the pandemic.


“Keeping families housed is a matter of public health,” she tweeted in December, 2020. “We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction. This is a public health emergency.”

In addition, Presley and several of her fellow Democrats in Congress re-introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act in March 2021, explaining the bill in a statement, saying that “we must take every measure possible to keep families safely housed, forgive all rental debt, and ensure that the credit scores of hard hit families are not forever tarnished.”

To this day, Presley has remained a staunch advocate for the “cancel rent” movement, saying as much just last week in an oddly-timed response to a tweet by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

