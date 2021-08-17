One Dead, Two Injured In Fiery, Single Car Crash In Dania Beach; Detectives Seeking Good Samaritans Who Saved Woman and Child from Fire

Several good Samaritans rushed to help those in the burning vehicle. Risking injury or even death, the good Samaritans pulled an adult woman and a female child from the vehicle and attempted to rescue the driver but were unable to free him.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A man is dead and two others injured following a fiery single car crash in Dania Beach that occurred on Monday morning, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are urging the good Samaritans who helped rescue the victims to please come forward.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:53 a.m. on Monday, August 16, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle fire in the 2200 block of Griffin Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation reveals that, for reasons that are under investigation, the driver of a 2019 Jaguar, who was heading westbound on Griffin Road, lost control of the vehicle, drove across a sidewalk and struck a concrete pole. The impact caused the vehicle to erupt into fire.

Several good Samaritans rushed to help those in the burning vehicle. Risking injury or even death, the good Samaritans pulled an adult woman and a female child from the vehicle and attempted to rescue the driver but were unable to free him.

Broward Fire Tactical Response Team #32 extricated the driver, who was pronounced deceased on the scene. At this time, detectives are working to positively identify the driver. Broward Fire transported the two passengers to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are serious but not expected to be life-threatening. As a result of the intense fire, two unoccupied vehicles, that were parked at a nearby business, sustained damage.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Detectives would like to speak with the good Samaritans who assisted in rescuing the victims in hopes of learning what they witnessed and also to recommend them for a life-saving award. The good Samaritans are asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Slagle-Grant at 954-321-4843.