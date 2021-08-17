CrimeLocalSociety

One Dead In Three-vehicle Crash In West Park

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

CRASH ENDS FATALLY
According to investigators, the driver of the Toyota Matrix was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. 

WEST PARK, FL – A woman is dead following a three-vehicle collision in West Park on July 23, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. According to investigators, at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Friday, July 23, the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic was driving eastbound near the 5700 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard. At the same time, the driver and two passengers of a 2006 Toyota Matrix and the driver of a 2020 Hyundai Tuscon were driving westbound on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in the right thru lane.

A witness told detectives that the driver of the Honda Civic, for an unknown reason, crossed over the raised median into oncoming traffic, hitting the Hyundai Tuscon. The driver of the Toyota Matrix was unable to stop or avoid the crash and subsequently rear-ended the Hyundai Tuscon. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The driver of the Toyota Matrix was transported to Aventura Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. On Friday, July 30, the driver of the Toyota Matrix was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. 

This investigation is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Trump Says It Is Time For Joe Biden To Resign In Disgrace…

Christopher Boyle

Massachusetts Reports 10,000 New Positive COVID Test, Over…

Christopher Boyle

Federal Judge Rules Biden Admin Violated Law by Terminating…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,323