One Dead In Three-vehicle Crash In West Park

WEST PARK, FL – A woman is dead following a three-vehicle collision in West Park on July 23, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. According to investigators, at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Friday, July 23, the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic was driving eastbound near the 5700 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard. At the same time, the driver and two passengers of a 2006 Toyota Matrix and the driver of a 2020 Hyundai Tuscon were driving westbound on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in the right thru lane.

A witness told detectives that the driver of the Honda Civic, for an unknown reason, crossed over the raised median into oncoming traffic, hitting the Hyundai Tuscon. The driver of the Toyota Matrix was unable to stop or avoid the crash and subsequently rear-ended the Hyundai Tuscon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The driver of the Toyota Matrix was transported to Aventura Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. On Friday, July 30, the driver of the Toyota Matrix was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.