Former SEAL Who Killed Osama bin Laden Calls Biden a “Disaster” Over Afghanistan Crisis; “This is the worst loss in American history”

Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, who laid claim to having been the individual who shot and killed Osama bin Laden during a 2011 raid on his Pakistan hideout, blasted President Biden this week over the botched U.S. military pullout in Afghanistan, calling him a “disaster.” Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (left), O’Neill via Twitter (right).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former United States Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, who laid claim to having been the individual who shot and killed infamous terrorist Osama bin Laden during a 2011 raid on his Pakistan hideout, blasted President Joe Biden this week over the botched U.S. military pullout in Afghanistan, calling him a “disaster.”

“So, @POTUS is a disaster,” he tweeted, later following up with another tweet, saying that “This is the worst loss in American history. Our most popular president has vanished. Prove me wrong.”

O’Neill, who retired from the Navy in 2012 and now works as a motivational speaker and Fox News contributor, was also highly critical of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, calling for him to resign for his part in the withdrawal.



This is the worst loss in American history. Our most popular president has vanished. Prove me wrong. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 16, 2021

“There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft. Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?” O’Neill said, later following up with “Not yet. Just checking.”

The US and its allies went to war with Afghanistan in October 2001 after the then-ruling Taliban had allowed the terrorist group al Qaeda to safely reside there as they planed the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Four presidents have presided over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans and two Democrats. We will not pass this war onto a fifth. pic.twitter.com/d5kIcw27h8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 17, 2021

U.S. troops have been occupying the country ever since as the country established a new government, one that was swiftly overthrown by the returning Taliban almost as soon Biden proceeded with the withdrawal, which was initially set up by former President Donald Trump, who had brokered a peace deal with the Taliban while still in office. The International airport in Kabul was in chaos on Monday as Afghan civilians flooded the runway as a U.S. Air Force cargo plane was attempting to take off, desperate to escape the country as Taliban forces had taken over its capital.

Biden even had to send in military troops to help evacuate the U.S. embassy, and experts predict it’s only a matter of time before terrorists groups reconstitute themselves in the region with the Taliban back in charge.