HealthScienceU.S. News

Experts: Rise of COVID-19 Variants May Make Herd Immunity an Impossibility

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Some experts now say due to the rise and continued spread of COVID variants, which are proving to be more contagious and resistant to vaccines, that the concept of herd immunity may be an impossibility.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials have touted the possibility of the population developing “herd immunity” as people continued to either be vaccinated or infected, eventually giving them the antibodies needed to successfully resist the virus.

However, some experts are now saying – due to the rise and continued spread of COVID variants, which are proving to be more contagious and resistant to vaccines – that the concept of herd immunity may now be an impossibility.

“This month, the Infectious Diseases Society of America estimated that delta had pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well over 80% and possibly close to 90%,” reports say. “Public health officials like Anthony Fauci have drawn controversy by shifting the goalposts over the past year, increasing the number of people who need protection before hitting herd immunity. Meanwhile, vaccine hesitancy and supply issues mean most countries won’t get close to even the original numbers.”

Greg Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said that even if the vaccination rate reaches extremely high levels – even as high as 95 percent – that herd immunity will still be out of reach due to COVID variants.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

“Will we get to herd immunity? No, very unlikely, by definition,” he said. “It is a neck and neck race between the development of ever more highly transmissible variants which develop the capacity to evade immunity, and immunization rates.”

Experts initially speculated that herd immunity could be reached if anywhere from 50 percent to 70 percent of the population was inoculated, but as time has gone by and offshoots of COVID – such as the Delta variant – cause new surges of cases, medical officials like immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci have been revising their estimates higher and higher.

But some experts are now saying that herd immunity may never happen, and that the population will simply have to deal with COVID as a reoccurring illness for the foreseeable future, similar to the yearly flu season.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Trump Says It Is Time For Joe Biden To Resign In Disgrace…

Christopher Boyle

Massachusetts Reports 10,000 New Positive COVID Test, Over…

Christopher Boyle

Federal Judge Rules Biden Admin Violated Law by Terminating…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 661