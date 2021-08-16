Trump Says It Is Time For Joe Biden To Resign In Disgrace Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Crisis

President Donald J. Trump at a briefing at U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Doral, Florida. The President visited SOUTHCOM to take part in a briefing with cabinet members. Photo by Michael C. Dougherty, U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Sunday, calling for President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” for a variety of issues, including his handling of the United State’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the current spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and several others.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” Trump wrote in a statement.

However, Trump’s criticism of Biden on Afghanistan runs in contrast to a statement he made in April, where he called Biden’s decision to pull troops “a wonderful and positive thing to do” but said that the U.S. “should get out earlier.”



“I made early withdraw possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops from the 16,000 level that was there,” Trump said in an April email.

Biden, in response, blamed Trump for “empowering” the Taliban and leaving them “in the strongest position militarily since 2001.”

“One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” Biden said. “And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”

Biden had announced that he was planning on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, which marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks; the U.S. had kept troops in the regions for 20 years. However, Biden’s withdrawal announcement was criticized by Trump, whose administration had negotiated a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by May 1; the former president had even mulled over the possibility of removing the troops before leaving office.

As U.S. troops have been pulled from the country by the Biden Administration, Taliban fighters have quickly taken over the majority of the country, including the capital city of Kabul. The U.S. embassy in that city was quickly evacuated, and footage over the weekend showed frantic Afghans attempting to climb on a U.S. Air Force plane that was taxiing down a runway at Kabul airport in a desperate effort to flee the city, eventually prompting U.S. troops to fire into the air to warn them off.

Republicans have been highly critical of the Biden Administration for their handling of the withdrawal and the subsequent chaos in Afghanistan, with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming that the pullout would have gone smoothly under Trump.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) in an interview on Sunday blasted the administration, calling the troop pullout an “unmitigated disaster of epic proportions.”