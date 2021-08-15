CrimeLocalSociety

Two Armed Suspects Sought In Late Night North Fort Myers Robbery

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

 According to authorities, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, employees closed the Dollar General, located at 4055 Hancock Bridge Parkway, for the evening. As they were walking to their cars, they became victims of an armed robbery.
 According to authorities, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, employees closed the Dollar General, located at 4055 Hancock Bridge Parkway, for the evening. As they were walking to their cars, they became victims of an armed robbery.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down two armed suspects from a late night robbery in North Fort Myers last night. According to authorities, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, employees closed the Dollar General, located at 4055 Hancock Bridge Parkway, for the evening.

As they were walking to their cars, which were parked in the front of the building, two black males, armed with handguns, approached the employees. One employee was restrained outside the business by one of the two suspects, while the second employee was forced to unlock the business and provide access to the store’s cash.

After grabbing an undisclosed amount of money, the two suspects fled. 

Anyone with information on last night’s robbery or the two suspects involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

New Video Shows Naked Hunter Biden Claiming Russians Stole…

Christopher Boyle

DeSantis Issues Warning to Florida Residents as Tropical…

Christopher Boyle

Florida Woman Arrested After Masturbating And Exposing…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,320