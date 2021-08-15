Two Armed Suspects Sought In Late Night North Fort Myers Robbery

According to authorities, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, employees closed the Dollar General, located at 4055 Hancock Bridge Parkway, for the evening. As they were walking to their cars, they became victims of an armed robbery.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down two armed suspects from a late night robbery in North Fort Myers last night. According to authorities, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, employees closed the Dollar General, located at 4055 Hancock Bridge Parkway, for the evening.

As they were walking to their cars, which were parked in the front of the building, two black males, armed with handguns, approached the employees. One employee was restrained outside the business by one of the two suspects, while the second employee was forced to unlock the business and provide access to the store’s cash.

After grabbing an undisclosed amount of money, the two suspects fled.

Anyone with information on last night’s robbery or the two suspects involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.