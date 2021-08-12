New Video Shows Naked Hunter Biden Claiming Russians Stole Another Laptop; Says “They have videos of me doing crazy F***ing sex”

Throughout the video Hunter and the unidentified woman appear to be doing drugs off the bedside table. The incident would mean Hunter lost a total of three computers, each likely to hold sensitive information on President Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new video has been discovered that features a naked Hunter Biden claiming that his laptop computer – which he said contained video footage of him engaged in “crazy sex acts” – had been stolen while he was passed out and possibly overdosing in a pool.

The video, discovered by The Daily Mail, features Hunter – troubled son of current President Joe Biden – engaging in a conversation in a hotel room with a woman in January 2019 while they were both naked after having had sex. Hunter can be heard telling the unknown woman that the laptop in question had been taken from him by Russian drug dealers after they had partied with him in Las Vegas during the summer of 2018.

Hunter stated in the video that his laptop was stolen after he had nearly overdosed on drugs.

“I went out to the hot tub by myself, which hangs over the edge of the f***ing top floor, with glass, it’s ridiculous. And so I’m sitting there and that’s the last I remember. And I don’t ever pass out, ever,” he said. “I wake up and the only people that are there are Miguel, the guy frantically running round gathering things up, ok – and Miguel, and Pierce, this guy, his friend. They had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette. She refused to leave and they wouldn’t call an ambulance. And they didn’t know whether I was dead or not, at first.”

Hunter then said that he noticed the next day that his laptop had been taken.

“I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group,” he said. “The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**.”

Hunter noted to his female companion that during that period of time in 2018 he had spent 18 drunken days in Vegas going from one pricy suite to another, sometimes spending as much as $10,000 per night.

“I spent f***ing crazy amounts of money,” he said. “I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party’ and each night it’s nobody.”

The president’s son – who has admitted publicly to having struggled with drug and alcohol addictions for years – also noted that there were multiple x-rated videos of him contained on the laptop in question.

“They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing like f—ing crazy [bleep] sex [bleep],” Hunter said.

His companion suggests that if that were the case, the videos would have most likely been released already, to which he responded, “No, no, no. Because [inaudible] running for president.”

He also seemed to contemplate possibly getting part of the proceeds if the thief sold the sex videos to a celebrity website.

If Hunter is correct about the Vegas theft, then he has reportedly lost as many as three laptops; one that was allegedly left in a Delaware repair shop – which is where The Daily Mail stated they retrieved the copy of their video from – and another one that was reportedly seized from the office of Massachusetts psychiatrist Keith Ablow.