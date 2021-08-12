Florida Woman Arrested After Masturbating And Exposing Breasts During Video Visitation With Inmate at Charlotte County Jail

According to detectives, during a video session on August 8, Danielle Ferrero, 38, began touching herself within the visitation building. At one point during the video session, Ferrero was rocking back and forth in her seat as a form of masturbation.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A Punta Gorda woman was arrested after masturbating and exposing her breasts to an inmate housed at the Charlotte County Jail. The incident occurred within the visitation center located at 26601 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.

According to authorities, during a video session on August 8, Danielle Ferrero, 38, and the Charlotte County inmate were engaged in lewd sexual conversation for roughly an hour. This conversation proceeded to progress while Ferrero began touching herself within the visitation building. At one point during the video session, Ferrero was rocking back and forth in her seat as a form of masturbation.

According to detectives, towards the end of the session, Ferrero lifted her shirt, exposing her breasts to the inmate three separate times. Ferrero was arrested for exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control. Ferrero remains at the Charlotte County Jail.