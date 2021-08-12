DeSantis Issues Warning to Florida Residents as Tropical Storm Fred Approaches; “Review Disaster Plans”

red – the sixth named storm of the season – became a tropical storm on Tuesday, and initially passed through the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, bringing with it up to 8 inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding. Experts say the storm will most likely turn north on Friday and is expected to make landfall on southern Florida’s west coast. Photo credit: AccuWeather

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Governor Ron DeSantis issued a warning to Florida residents on Wednesday about the approaching Tropical Storm Fred – which threatens to touch down on the shores of the state on Friday night or early Saturday morning, potentially bringing heavy rain and high winds with it – issuing a tweet for people in its path to “review their disaster plans.”

PTC #6 developed into Tropical Storm #Fred overnight. This is the sixth named storm of the season & could potentially impact Florida this weekend.



While it’s too soon to determine exact impacts, Floridians should review their disaster plans & follow @FLSERT for updates. pic.twitter.com/2jtimA0g9L — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 11, 2021

“PTC #6 developed into Tropical Storm #Fred overnight. This is the sixth named storm of the season & could potentially impact Florida this weekend,” DeSantis tweeted, along with a map of Fred’s projected path. “While it’s too soon to determine exact impacts, Floridians should review their disaster plans & follow @FLSERT for updates.”

Fred – the sixth named storm of the season – became a tropical storm on Tuesday, and initially passed through the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, bringing with it up to 8 inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding. Experts say the storm will most likely turn north on Friday and is expected to make landfall on southern Florida’s west coast.



The National Hurricane Center issued a public advisory report on Wednesday, warning that heavy rainfall could produce flooding conditions when Fred hits Florida.

“Beginning Friday into next week, heavy rainfall associated with Fred will impact Florida and parts of the Southeast,” they said. “Through Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises.”

Safety officials highly recommend that Floridians have disaster plans at the ready in case of serious issues connected to Fred’s arrival, including having an escape plan ready, in addition to at least a week’s worth of supplies, including food, water, medicine and batteries.

Forecasters currently do not know the exact time and place that Fred is anticipated to touch down in Florida, but have stated that heavy wind and rain should start hitting the Keys on Friday, and as the storm moves op the state’s west coast greater and greater areas will be affected.