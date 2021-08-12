COPS: Woman Suspected In Brother’s 2014 Murder Lawyered Up, Cancelled Police Interview Shortly Before Body Found In Dania Beach Backyard

According to authorities, after detectives contacted Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock, 62, of Tamarac, to set up an in-person interview to talk about the disappearance of brother, who she initially said was out of the country for the last couple of years, detectives were then contacted by her attorney who cancelled the interview. Shoff-Brock was arrested Wednesday at her home in Tamarac and faces one count of first-degree murder.

On June 29, Det. Curcio contacted Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock, 62, of Tamarac, to set up an in-person interview to talk about her brother, Donald Marks Shoff. Shoff-Brock told Det. Curcio that her brother had been out of the country for the last couple of years. The following morning, Shoff-Brock‘s attorney contacted Det. Curcio to cancel the upcoming interview.

On July 9, detectives and crime scene technicians located human remains at a residence in Dania Beach in the exact location where the individual told the retired law enforcement officer Shoff was buried. On July 19, 2021, the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office, with the assistance of an anthropologist, determined the victim had been shot in the back of the head. Additionally, detectives said the Pinellas County Forensic Lab confirmed on Aug. 4, 2021, the remains of the murder victim were consistent with being the biological child of Shoff-Brock’s mother.

Based on witness statements, evidence from the skeletal remains and DNA results, homicide investigators said they believe Shoff-Brock shot and killed her brother sometime in May 2014. They believe she shot the victim at a home in Hollywood and buried his body at the second location where the remains were recovered. Since the investigation is ongoing, homicide detectives are not releasing the addresses of the homes where they believe Shoff was shot or where his remains were recovered.



The motive for the killing remains under investigation as well, although detectives said witnesses said the two often argued about money, and Shoff accused his sister of stealing money from him.

Shoff-Brock was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home in Tamarac. She is being held without bond and faces one count of first-degree murder.