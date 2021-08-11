Texas House Speaker Signs Arrest Warrants for 52 Democratic Lawmakers Who Fled to DC to Protest Voting Bill

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) signed 52 arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who had fled the state in July. C-SPAN.

AUSTIN, TX – House Speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday signed 52 arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who had fled the state in July to put a halt to a voting bill and have yet to return, skipping the second special legislative session of the year in a row.

Texas House Republicans had voted 80-12 to direct the state’s law enforcement to find where the missing Democrats were and force them to return after they abandoned their posts and traveled to the nation’s capital in an effort to bring to a halt a bill overhauling state election laws, which the Dems allege encourages voter suppression against minorities.

According to the Texas Constitution, a minimum of two-thirds of the House and Senate are required to be present, otherwise business cannot be conducted. The absent Democrats were able to stay beyond reach of authorities when they skipped the House’s first special legislative session earlier this summer by crossing state lines.

Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan Tuesday night signed civil arrest warrants for 52 Democrats who left the state to prevent passage of an elections integrity bill, the Dallas Morning News reported. https://t.co/tgBZbvVJXr — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 11, 2021



Recently, some of the missing Democrats have started to return to Texas, but only four have since entered the House chamber; about half of the group is reportedly stayed put in D.C. to lobby for federal voting rights legislation, or have traveled to other, unknown regions.

The arrest warrants, after signed by Phelan, were delivered to the House sergeant-at-arms on Wednesday morning.

The #Texas Supreme Court voided a lower court’s order restricting Speaker @DadePhelan’s authorization to arrest and detain #TexasDemocrats who fled the state in July to block a GOP-backed #ElectionIntegrity bill. https://t.co/P3MPZRCf7i — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) August 11, 2021

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin) announced that he was still in D.C., and would be remaining there for the foreseeable future; he noted that he did not think that the Texas House has the legal authority to arrest him and his fellow lawmakers for being absent.