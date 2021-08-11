CrimeLocalSociety

Port Orange Man, 41, Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

Brian Yanks, 41, of Port Orange was arrested at his home Tuesday by members of a Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) Crime Suppression Team.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A 41-year-old Port Orange man has been arrested and charged with at least 26 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child after a cyber tip led Volusia sheriff’s detectives to recover multiple graphic videos from his cell phone portraying sexual abuse of children.

The 26 counts represent a few of thousands of files seized from electronic devices belonging to Brian Yanks, 41, of Orange Avenue in Port Orange. Yanks was arrested at his home Tuesday by members of a Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) Crime Suppression Team.

This investigation began in late December 2020 when the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 47 files of suspected child pornography had been uploaded. Once Yanks was identified as the owner, detectives obtained search warrants to obtain more evidence. On June 30, 2021, a search warrant was executed at Yanks’ home and he was interviewed.

Detectives seized several electronics, which were then forensically examined. At least 26 files containing videos were located. The videos depicted female children, as young as 2 to age 13, in sexual situations. Yanks remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $260,000 bond.


This investigation is continuing. While there are no indications of in-person victims, anyone who has information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

