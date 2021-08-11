Overdose Leads To Search Warrant And Child Neglect Charges in Port Charlotte

Melodie D. Bynum, 62, was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and charged with possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon, child neglect without great bodily harm, and an out of county warrant from Orange County.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On August 7, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to an overdose occurring at 805 Biscayne Drive in Port Charlotte. Once on scene, the victim was found unresponsive in a bedroom. Narcan was administered and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and will survive.

Contact was made with the renter, identified as Melodie D. Bynum, 62, and while inside the bedroom, deputies observed a loaded AR-15 inside a closet on the floor within reach of the children inside the home. In the kitchen, members also observed two loaded magazines, a bag of loose ammunition, and a smoking bong on the kitchen table.

After executing a search warrant of the home, members of the the narcotics unit located paper ledgers consistent with narcotic sales, additional ammunition of differing caliber, and brass knuckles inside the kitchen. Within the living room, more ammunition was located to include magazines containing 40 rounds, two firearms, and another bag of over 130 rounds of loose ammunition.

Within the laundry room, members located a cooler containing over $11,400 dollars organized in $1,000 bundles consistent with narcotic sales. In another bedroom, members located $500 in cash, another loaded handgun, as well as 10.3 grams of Cocaine. The cocaine is believed to be the custody of another individual residing in the home who was not present at the time.



At the time of the overdose, 3 small children, 5-years of age and younger were entering and exiting the room observing the overdose and with direct access to the above mentioned items. It should be noted that both adult residents within the home are convicted felons with previous narcotics related charges.

The Department of Children and Families were contacted and placed the children into custody of another family member. Melodie N. Bynum was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and charged with possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon, child neglect without great bodily harm, and an out of county warrant from Orange County. At this time, Bynum is being held with no bond for the out of county warrant.