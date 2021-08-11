HealthLocalSociety

CDC Corrects Number of COVID-19 Cases in Florida After State’s Health Dept. Complains

By Christopher Boyle
CDC
By Tuesday, the CDC has adjusted their tracker, reducing the initial 28,317 cases on Sunday – which would have been an all-time record for Florida – to the correct number for the day, which was actually 19,584. File photo: Matt Bannister, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C.  – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was quick to fix a serious error on their COVID-19 infection tracker for Florida after the state’s Department of Health issued a complaint on Twitter that the CDC had apparently combined the number of new COVID-19 cases for several days into Sunday’s total.

The CDC has noted to media that they are in the process of correcting the issue and are working hand-in-hand with Florida’s health department to ensure that their infection tracker is accurate going forward, after multiple media outlets reported incorrectly about the state’s current COVID-19 rate based on the CDC’s information.

The Florida Department of Health posted on Twitter on Monday, responding to a report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that – based on CDC data – the state had suffered 28,317 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. However, the Health Department noted that the numbers on the CDC’s infection tracker were wrong, having combined “MULTIPLE days into one.”

“Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect,” the Health Department’s tweet said. “They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”


By Tuesday, the CDC has adjusted their tracker, reducing the initial 28,317 cases on Sunday – which would have been an all-time record for Florida – to the correct number for the day, which was actually 19,584. The issue was reportedly that the CDC had federal agency had accidently combined data reported by the Florida Department of Health from the last three days into two.

Nonetheless, the rate of COVID-19 infections in Florida remains high currently, with the CDC stating that the state had exceeded 20,000 for its 7-day average of new cases. In addition, hospitalizations in the state increased by over 1,100 on Tuesday for a total of 14,787 patients, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

