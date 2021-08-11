Black Lives Matter Utah President Resigns Amid Death Threats After Calling U.S. Flag “Symbol of Hate”

On the Fourth of July, Lex Scott received national coverage – and vast criticism – when she posted on the BLM Utah Facebook page that the American flag was a “symbol of hatred.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The president and founder of the Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM), who made headlines earlier this summer when she declared the American flag to be a “symbol of hated” and that anyone who flies it is racist, has stepped down from her position after she alleged that she and her family have received multiple death threats over her statements.

Lex Scott announced on Sunday via a video posted on BLM Utah’s Facebook page that she would be resigning both as both BLM president and president of the Utah Black History Museum, after she had received a slew of death threats after her controversial posts over a month ago about the American flag, and claims that she has been in hiding ever since.

Scott said she and her family are moving out of state; Rae Duckworth will lead the organization. https://t.co/QBoc9A8IDc — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) August 9, 2021

“The only new thing was when someone attempted to climb over my fence and instead of defending myself, I relaxed my body and told myself that I wished they would hurry and get it over with. I did not even want to fight back,” she said. “The exhaustion of being on defense had worn on me. So prepared to die that I welcomed death and that is not living. I also was not prepared to have someone hurt my family. They are amazing. They do not deserve this life. This life of staying in hotels all the time when a death threat come in. The massive security procedures that became a part of daily life. This is not life. And my family should not have to live that.”



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



On the Fourth of July, Scott received national coverage – and vast criticism – when she posted on the BLM Utah Facebook page that the American flag was a “symbol of hatred.”

“When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around,” the incendiary post says. “When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”

As more and more people expressed their outrage, Scott decided to double down on her controversial comments instead of apologizing “I stand by my words,” she said. “You show up for a protest and hundreds of armed white men show up. They have guns, they yell racial slurs at you, they are carrying and wearing American flags. I run over 50 Facebook groups. We receive hate messages daily. When you click on the profiles of the people sending these messages their profiles are filled with American Flags.”

At the time, many condemned Scott’s comments, including Congressman Burgess Owens, who is the only person of color to represent Utah in the House of Representatives.