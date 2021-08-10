CrimeLocalSociety

Man Jumps From Falling Plane Over Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area In Ocklawaha; Two Dead, FAA Investigating

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MARION COUNTY, FL – At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to Carney Island Park located at 13275 SE 115th Avenue in Ocklawaha, off of Lake Weir, in reference to a plane crash. When deputies arrived, they found locals who had pulled the pilot, Joseph Hutton, 64, from the water after they witnessed him jump from the falling plane. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded and pronounced Hutton deceased.

The MCSO Underwater Recovery Team began a search of the submerged aircraft for other victims. Divers located the second victim, Scott Bingham, 72, deceased inside the wreckage. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives will be conducting a death investigation and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the cause of the crash.

