Detectives Arrest Boca Raton Man Accused of Fully Exposing Himself To A Woman And Her Daughter At Intersection of SW 18th Street and Lyons Road

BOCA RATON, FL – On August 6, 2021, shortly before 5:00 pm, deputies responded to an Indecent Exposure incident that occurred in the intersection of SW 18th Street and Lyons Road, Boca Raton. Deputies learned that the driver of a green 2006 Ford Taurus had fully exposed himself to a victim and her daughter.

The victim was able to get the description of the suspect, his car, and tag and relay the information to responding deputies who then located the suspect, identified as Anthony Allen Cesany, 54, of Boca Raton, and placed him under arrest for indecent exposure – exposure of sexual organs. The same suspect may be wanted in an indecent exposure incident in Broward County which is being investigated.