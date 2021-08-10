COPS: Ocklawaha Man Arrested For Capital Sexual Battery On 10-year-old Boy; Victim Said Bedroom Massage Invite Led To numerous Batteries

Early on Saturday, August 7, 2021, Detectives arrested 41-year-old Diego Luis Santa Torres, 41, for Capital Sex Battery on a Victim Under 12-years-old.

OCKLAWAHA, FL – Early on Saturday, August 7, 2021, Major Crimes Detective Chase King arrested 41-year-old Diego Luis Santa Torres, 41, for Capital Sex Battery on a Victim Under 12-years-old. According to authorities, on Friday, August 6, around 10:50 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a call in reference to a sexual battery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, Marion County deputies were told that the victim was sexually battered by Santa Torres. According to the victim, Santa Torres invited the victim into his bedroom and offered to give him a massage, at which point he sexually battered the victim in numerous ways. The victim was ultimately able to leave the room and run for help.

Detective King responded to interview Santa Torres about the incident. Santa Torres confirmed that he invited the victim into his bedroom after everyone else had gone to bed, but stated they were only watching television and “playing around”. He insisted that he “did nothing wrong” before requesting to be appointed a lawyer. Santa Torres was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.