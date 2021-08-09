Cuomo’s Top Aide Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal; Impeachment Probe Heats Up

Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, attending Cuomo’s announcement and briefing on NY’s COVID-19 response at Iona College at New Rochelle. May 29, 2020. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – The top aide to Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday amid the sexual harassment scandal surrounding the New York Governor, as a recently-released report by the state’s Attorney General has outlined allegations of unwanted advances, kissing, and groping by as many as 11 women.

Secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa – who was alleged in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report to have helped to cover up the Cuomo’s deeds – announced via a statement that she was stepping down, citing the stress that she had been under.

“Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state,” DeRosa said.

James’ report, released last Tuesday, concluded that Cuomo was responsible for making suggestive comments to, groping, or kissing a total of 11 women from 2013 to 2020, ranging from members of his personal staff, state employees, ordinary citizens, and a New York state trooper.



DeRosa, who had been a part of the administration since 2013, was alleged in the report to have assisted in retaliating against accusers of Cuomo’s, including Lindsey Boylan, the first to speak out against him publicly.

Cuomo continues to disregard calls to resign from both Republicans and Republicans alike, including President Joe Biden himself. However, reports indicate that an impeachment probe against him is now heating up significantly, presenting the very real possibility that he could be removed from office by state lawmakers if he chooses not to step down.

Monday morning, the New York State Assembly conducted a meeting to discuss the impeachment process against Cuomo, with judiciary committee chair Assemblyman Charles Lavine calling the allegations against the governor “deeply disturbing.”

“We convene here today to convene an executive session to talk about the ongoing impeachment investigation of Gov. Cuomo,” he said before the meeting. “I commend the Attorney General on her work and her agreement to provide relevant material to this committee. The findings and contents of the report are deeply disturbing.”

Lavine also noted that the judiciary committee would be looking into allegations that Cuomo took advantage of state resources to write a book about his handling of the pandemic, as well as how he handled the spread of COVID-19 in state nursing homes.