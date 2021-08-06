CrimeLocalSociety

Ocala Police Investigating Shooting Near Intersection of SW 1st St. And SW 23rd Avenue

By Jessica Mcfadyen
When officers arrived, one victim (21 years old) was found with two gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is stable condition.

OCALA, FL – On Friday, August 6, around 6:40 p.m., Ocala Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred nearby the intersection of SW 1st St. and SW 23rd Avenue. When officers arrived, one victim (21 years old) was found with two gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is stable condition. One witness said the shooter was in the passenger side of a silver/grey, four door sedan (possibly a Hyundai). Detectives are actively investigating this shooting.

One witness said the shooter was in the passenger side of a silver/grey, four door sedan (possibly a Hyundai). Detectives are actively investigating this shooting.

If anyone has information on this shooting, please call 352-369-7000 OR submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a CASH REWARD.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

