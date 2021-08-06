Families of 9/11 Victims, First Responders Tell President Biden: “Don’t Attend Our Memorial Events”

Then Former Vice President Joe Biden leaves the 9/11 Memorial site in Lower Manhattan on the nineteenth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. September 11, 2020. File photo: Ben Von Klemperer, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – A large number of families who have been directly affected by the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, issued a statement on Friday directed at President Joe Biden, requesting that he not attend or participate in any memorial services this year until he keeps a promise he made while campaigning for office to declassify federal evidence that some maintain shows a link between the attacks and Saudi Arabian leaders.

Almost 1,800 family members of 9/11 victims, first responders and survivors are asking Biden to keep away from any memorial events – this year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks – New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon, until he officially approves the release of documents that some say allege that some Saudi officials financially supported Al Qaeda, the Islamist extremist group responsible for carrying out the attacks.

The 9/11 families claim that when he was running for office, Biden had pledged to release the information, but after he was successfully elected to the presidency in November 2020 he has failed to make good on his word and has completely ignored any attempts to contact him.

“We cannot in good faith, and with veneration to those lost, sick, and injured, welcome the president to our hallowed grounds until he fulfills his commitment,” the statement from the group says. “Since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004 much investigative evidence has been uncovered implicating Saudi government officials in supporting the attacks. Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks.”



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



The documents sought by the 9/11 families include the results of an FBI investigation that concluded in 2016 that looking into possible ties between members of the Saudi Arabian and terrorism.

A report produced by the 9/11 Commission report found that while Saudi Arabia had been uncooperative in terms of sharing intelligence, no direct evidence was found connecting the country itself to 9/11. However, the report did conclude that Al Qaeda had been funded in-part by Saudi nationals.