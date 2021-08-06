HealthScienceSociety

Early Studies Show New COVID Variants May Be Resistant To Vaccines; Researchers Identify Two “variants Of Interest,” Dubbed Epsilon, Lambda

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

researchers
CDC notes that studies into these two “variants of interest” are still in their early stages and they are currently not going to be raised to the level of “variants of concern,” which is the present designation of the Delta variant.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For yet more erosion of the planet’s collective morale during a pandemic that has already more than worn out its welcome, researchers have discovered yet two more variants of COVID-19 that have medical experts worried, as early testing indicates both may be far more resistant to currently-available vaccines than their viral forbearers.

While the Delta COVID-19 variant is already causing surges in infections in regions with low vaccination rates, researchers have identified two additional “variants of interest,” dubbed Epsilon and Lambda, and early studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that currently-available vaccines may not be nearly as effective against them.

The Lambda variant was first discovered in Peru by Japanese researchers, and it’s highly transmissible nature and resistance to vaccines is currently causing spikes in infections all throughout South America, according to reports.

Initially discovered in California in 2020, but only now appearing to be picking up steam in terms of posing a serious health threat, the Epsilon variant is currently driving up infection rates in Pakistan and is proving to be similarly resistant to vaccines as Lambda and at least as transmissible as Delta, experts say.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

However, the CDC notes that studies into these two “variants of interest” are still in their early stages and they are currently not going to be raised to the level of “variants of concern,” which is the present designation of the Delta variant.

Medical experts stress that COVID-19 vaccines, even against more potent variants of the virus, are still effective at preventing or alleviating the more serious symptoms associated with the illness, including in “breakthrough” cases where a individual inoculated against COVID-19 still manages to be infected.

A study out of the U.K. notes that the Pfizer vaccine is currently 88 percent effective against infection of the Delta variant, and 96 percent effective against preventing hospitalization from it.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Texas Officials Issue Disaster Declarations after DHS…

Christopher Boyle

BBX Capital Welcomes Guests Back To Las Olas Boulevard With…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: Roger Stone On The Real Big Lie

Roger Stone
1 of 1,398