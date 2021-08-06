CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Miami Area Car Dealer Charged With Organized Scheme To Defraud And Odometer Tampering Of A Motor Vehicle

By Joe Mcdermott
Alejandro J. Quintero, 41, of Doral, was charged with organized scheme to defraud and odometer altering or tampering of a motor vehicle.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Midwest District arrested a dealership owner, Alejandro Quintero, 41, of Doral, for altering the odometer of a vehicle to defraud the buyer. According to Auto Theft Unit investigators, the victim purchased a 2010 Mazda/CX9 with an odometer reading of 100,000 miles. Shortly after the purchase, the vehicle experienced mechanical failure and the victim took the vehicle to another dealership to obtain a current market value.

During this evaluation process, the victim was advised that the odometer reading was incorrect. The victim contacted the owner of the dealership, Elite Motors, at 6341 N.W. 84 Avenue, and requested to return the vehicle and get a refund; however, the owner refused.

The victim then met with detectives to further investigate the matter. The vehicle had a reduced odometer reading of over 81,000 miles. Investigators were able to link the dealership owner to the odometer tampering, and arrested him. Investigators believe that additional consumers may have been victimized by this business and urge them to contact the Midwest District, Auto Theft Unit at (305) 471-2800.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

