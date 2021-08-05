VIDEO: Rand Paul, M.D., Accuses YouTube of Censorship After Site Deletes Video Over “COVID Misinformation”

In the three-minute video statement, Senator Rand Paul noted that it was a discussion over mask-wearing during the pandemic that drew YouTube’s ire, and the senator said that his video was deleted because he “dared to contradict” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical advisor who shares an extremely combative relationship with the Kentucky senator.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has released a video statement on Rumble.com where he accuses YouTube of censorship after he claimed that the video-sharing website deleted an interview he participated in over their policy against “COVID-19 misinformation.”

In the three-minute video statement, Paul noted that it was a discussion over mask-wearing during the pandemic that drew YouTube’s ire, and the senator said that his video was deleted because he “dared to contradict” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical advisor who shares an extremely combative relationship with the Kentucky senator.

“I recently I shared a video on my YouTube page. It was an interview between myself and a journalist where we discussed a variety of topics, including the science behind wearing masks,” Paul said. “Apparently, because I dared to contradict Dr. Fauci and the government, YouTube has removed my video. If you want to see the video it’s up on Rumble.com. YouTube said the video violated their policy because of my comments on masks, and they don’t allow videos that contradict the government’s guidance on COVID.”

Paul stated that he disagreed with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that encourages Americans to wear simple cloth masks as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19, a practice that Paul said that several studies prove is ineffective.



“YouTube may be a private entity but they’re acting like an arm of the government, censoring those who present an alternative view to the science deniers in Washington. People like Dr. Fauci, who have lied to the American people time and time again about masks,” he said. Here’s the thing, what I said in that video is actual science. Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection. This is not only bad advice but also potentially deadly misinformation.”

Paul went on to cite a Danish study of 6,000 participants found that wearing a surgical mask did not significantly reduce a person’s risk of COVID-19 infection, as well as a Vietnamese study of 1,600 participants that found that cloth masks allow for 97 percent penetration of particles the same size as the virus.

Paul, however, was quick to point out that he is not anti-mask; instead, he said, he is merely a proponent of the correct type of mask to wear to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which in this case he said is the N95 mask, a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles.

“Now when it comes to N95 masks, I have always said that those do work,” he said. “Dr. Fauci knew that too, which is why he originally lied to the public and said that the masks don’t work. He feared not enough health workers would be able to buy N95 masks if the public were buying them. He justified his lies by explaining that he was trying to shape human behavior. Like so many ‘Fauci-isms’ he lies to us for our own good, or so he believes. Ask any doctor or nurse what mask they wear when they go into a COVID patient’s room…only an N95 mask, because the cloth masks don’t work.”