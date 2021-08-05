BBX Capital Welcomes Guests Back To Las Olas Boulevard With New Mural By Artist Steven Teller

Steven Teller’s mural “Deluge of Abundance” is inspired by Florida’s fauna and flora and is located on the West Exterior Wall of Hoffman’s Chocolates on Las Olas Boulevard.

nspired by Florida’s unique fauna and flora, the vibrant color scheme of the mural represents South Florida’s tropical environment, expansive waterways, its progressive new age society, and cosmopolitan nature.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – BBX Capital Fund for The Arts at the Community Foundation of Broward partnered with Business for the Arts of Broward, Hoffman’s Chocolates and TWENTY6NORTH Productions to unveil a new mural by local Artist Steven Teller. Located on the west exterior wall of the Hoffman’s Chocolates store on Las Olas Boulevard, the mural brings a colorful and environmentally friendly statement to the area.

Inspired by Florida’s unique fauna and flora, the vibrant color scheme of the mural represents South Florida’s tropical environment, expansive waterways, its progressive new age society, and cosmopolitan nature. The elements in the design of Steven Teller’s mural were motivated by the anticipation of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Top Park that will eventually be a natural promenade and destination for downtown Fort Lauderdale and Las Olas residents and tourists visiting the area.

“Along with our partners in this project, we are thrilled to showcase another piece of public art in the community,” commented Jarett Levan, President & CEO of BBX Capital and Board Chair of Business for the Arts of Broward. “We believe the mural creates a new vibrant entrance to The Shops district of Las Olas and brings additional connection, energy and creativity to the boulevard.”



Steven Teller is a Florida-born, multi-disciplined artist specializing in street art and large-scale public murals. He creates an abstract realism that features human figures, animals, and nature in colorful geometric spaces. Chasing projects from wall to wall, he travels with his artwork to different festivals, events, and mural projects worldwide. Teller continues that journey today to share his artwork worldwide and to bring a healing moment to everyone along the path of his artistic expression.

“Plant life thrives in South Florida’s subtropical climate,” said Steven Teller. “This was one of the underlying themes of the mural, and it represents how we are all connected to the environment. Creating a new landmark for Las Olas, a neighborhood that I grew up near, is a great honor and privilege.”

“We are pleased to help curate and add a mural landmark to our hometown for locals and tourists to appreciate year-round,” said Maxence Doytier, Creative Director of Twenty6North Productions. “Adding more public art beautifies our city and supports our local artist community. The use of Smog Armor paint was an additional and crucial part of the mural. Smog Armor, an air-purifying paint used for the background, amplifies a message of environmental conservation.”

BBX Capital is the Community Foundation’s first corporate Community Builder. The groundbreaking BBX Capital Fund for the Arts provides support for artists, to help Broward County’s vibrant arts community reach its full potential. BBX Capital is also the parent company of Hoffman’s Chocolates where the mural resides.

About BBX Capital, Inc.:

BBX Capital, Inc. is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Business for the Arts of Broward:

Business for the Arts of Broward is s a not-for-profit organization that educates the business community about the importance of Broward County’s art and cultural community and engages them in building connections between cultural vitality, creative success, and economic development. For additional information, please visit www.bfabroward.org.

About Twenty6North Productions:

Twenty6North is a multidisciplinary artist collective, art consultation agency, and event production company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The avant garde collective connects clients with undiscovered, global and influential artists from all around the world. Together, let’s paint this world a little more vivid. Additional information can be found at Twenty6North.com.