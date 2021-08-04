NY Lawmakers Seeking to Complete Impeachment Probe into Cuomo as Soon as Possible

NEW YORK, NY – In light of Tuesday’s report by State Attorney General Letitia James that she said confirmed serious allegations of sexual harassment on the part of Governor Andrew Cuomo against multiple women during his time in office, New York lawmakers are looking into the possibility of starting an impeachment probe if Cuomo does not resign.

According to James’ report, an independent investigation into the allegations against the Governor has revealed that that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women between the years of 2013 and 2020, including employees, members of the public, and even a New York state trooper.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) stated on Wednesday that the impeachment probe into Cuomo that originally launched in March will most likely be “expeditiously” coming to an end soon in light of James’ report and growing calls on both side of the aisle for Cuomo to step down.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General’s report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Heastie said in a statement. “Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”



In a second statement, Heastie condemned Cuomo’s alleged actions, saying that the contents of James’ report were “disturbing” and that “the conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office.”

The report and all corresponding evidence have been turned over to the Assembly Judiciary Committee, with Chairman Charles Lavine (D) noting that both state and independent lawyers will review it.

Democratic Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine said in a statement that Assembly counsel and independent counsel from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell are going over the report.

“We are reviewing the Attorney General’s extensive report documenting sexual harassment and misconduct committed by Governor Cuomo,” he said. “The findings are extraordinarily disturbing. The details provided by the victims are repugnant.”

New York Republican Party chair Nick Langworthy also gave his opinion of the James report, saying that the allegations against Cuomo are “disturbing” but “should not come as a surprise to anyone.”